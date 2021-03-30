Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,245 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

