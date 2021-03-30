Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

