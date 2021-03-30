Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stake Lowered by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,688 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at $129,416,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last ninety days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.