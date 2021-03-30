Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $12.91 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

