Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BZZUY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZZUY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

