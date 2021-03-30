BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading Up 4.1% Following Dividend Announcement

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were up 4.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $86.36 and last traded at $86.01. Approximately 4,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 90,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1031 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

