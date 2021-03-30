Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

