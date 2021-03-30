Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

