Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $829,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDXX stock opened at $479.18 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

