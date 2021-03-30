Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

