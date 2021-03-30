Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,985 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

