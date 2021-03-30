Brokers Offer Predictions for L Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of LB opened at $59.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

