Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Target Price at $50.60

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get The Joint alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,800. The Joint has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.