Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $28.75

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 523,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.