Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. 2,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.29 per share, with a total value of $234,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,425.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Greif by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.