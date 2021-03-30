Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $25.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $101.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. 26,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $525.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

