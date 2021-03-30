Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $650.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $647.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.20 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,359. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.74, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Match Group by 985.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

