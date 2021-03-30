Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post $174.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the highest is $174.40 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $163.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $666.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $667.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $668.21 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $673.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

AUB opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

