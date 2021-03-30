Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 175.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.