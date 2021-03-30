British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

