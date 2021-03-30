British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,826.50 ($36.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £64.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,664.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,700.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Insiders have acquired 10,616 shares of company stock valued at $30,040,955 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

