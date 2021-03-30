Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

