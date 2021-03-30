Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

