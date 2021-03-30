Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

FRA:BNR opened at €72.40 ($85.18) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.52.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

