Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

FRA:BNR opened at €72.40 ($85.18) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.52.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

