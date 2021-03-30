BP (NYSE:BP) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 525,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,045,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 628.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490,789 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 187,204.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 280,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

