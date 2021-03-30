botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches Market Cap of $91.50 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $91.50 million and $15,456.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00618374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026233 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

BOTX is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

