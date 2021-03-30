Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

BOMN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. 1,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 52.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

