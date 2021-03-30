BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
NYSE DCF opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.39.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
