BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $36.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

