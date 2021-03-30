BMO Capital Markets Raises Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to $9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

