bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 3,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,342,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

