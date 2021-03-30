BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 264.7% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MVT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $15.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
