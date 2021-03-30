BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 264.7% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MVT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

