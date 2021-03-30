BlackRock Inc. Purchases 26,712 Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.81% of Citizens worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Citizens Holding has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

