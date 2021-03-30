BlackRock Inc. Purchases 155,146 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 229.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

