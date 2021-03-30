BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.51% of Security National Financial worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

In related news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $200,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,124 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Security National Financial stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Security National Financial Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.