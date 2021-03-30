BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHR. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

