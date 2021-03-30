BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

