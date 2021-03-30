Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00257605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

