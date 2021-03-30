Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $220.84 million and $6.72 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015295 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

