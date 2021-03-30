BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 105.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $959.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

