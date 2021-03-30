BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,553 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,156 shares of company stock worth $3,780,021. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

