BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $613,429.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

