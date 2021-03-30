Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Posts Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

NASDAQ:BIOC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 58,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,150. Biocept has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

