Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.80. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $640.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,292. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

