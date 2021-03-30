Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £75.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 19.58 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

