Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of HUM opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £75.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 19.58 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
