BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.84 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and $15.53 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

