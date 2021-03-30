Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

