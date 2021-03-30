Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

KBE opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

