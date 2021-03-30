Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $60,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

AJG stock opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

