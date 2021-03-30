Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 694.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,699,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

