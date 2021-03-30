Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 184 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 81.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.73 and its 200-day moving average is $317.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $180.16 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

